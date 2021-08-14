Vaccinated Israelis Account for More Than Half of New COVID Cases; Nearly 500 in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 9:25 pm |

A Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis at a drive-through COVID-19 rapid antigen test complex in Glilot, on Thursday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Over half of Thursday’s confirmed cases, 53%, were identified in individuals who had been vaccinated for the disease, the Health Ministry said, while 43% of those who tested positive were unvaccinated. Two percent were in the process of being vaccinated, while 1% had already recovered from the virus. None of the new cases were identified among individuals who had recovered from the virus and received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Israel now has 86 “red” localities, according to the government’s traffic-light program for ranking communities according to coronavirus infection rates.

Some 5,868 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Israel on Friday, with 4.9% of Thursday’s tests returning positive, according to a Motzoei Shabbos update by the Health Ministry.

There are now nearly 50,000 active cases in the country. Of those infected, 494 were in serious condition – the highest number Israel has seen since March – with 83 people on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll stood at 6,622.