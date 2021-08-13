Man Robbed at Gunpoint in Williamsburg

BROOKLYN -

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12:12 pm |

Police and Shomrim at the scene of the crime early Thursday morning. (Williamsburg Shomrim)

A Williamsburg man was mugged at gunpoint outside his home early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows the man speaking on the phone on Rodney Street between Lee Avenue and Bedford Avenues around 2 a.m. Thursday, when another man walks up behind him and sticks a gun in his back. The victim empties his pockets onto the ground, and the perpetrator picks up the items. The victim then runs away, and the perpetrator flees in the other direction.

Williamsburg Shomrim say the thief took the victim’s phone and a small amount of money.