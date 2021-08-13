Magrover Rebbe Injured in Fire

BORO PARK -

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 6:25 pm |

Harav Leibel Twersky, the Magrover Rebbe and brother of the Faltishaner Rebbe, was injured in apartment fire early Friday morning in Boro Park.

BoroPark24.com reports that a Shomrim remember on a routine patrol saw smoke coming out of the apartment building on 15th Ave. and 47th St. around 3:00 a.m.

Shomrim called Hatzalah and the Fire Department, which extinguished the blaze after about 20 minutes.

Rav Stein was taken to Maimonidies Medical Center in critical condition, though his condition has since stabilized.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheimah of Chaim Aryeh Yitzchak Eliyahu ben Tzirel.