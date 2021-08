PARIS (Reuters) -

French President Emmanuel Macron. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron will not attend this year’s United Nations’ conference aimed at tackling racism, citing concerns over antisemitism, his office said on Friday.

“Concerned by a history of antisemitic remarks made at the U.N. conference on racism, known as the Durban conference, the President of the Republic has decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference to be held this year,” the Élysée Palace said.