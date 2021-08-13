Assailant Who Slapped Man in Parking Dispute Arrested

BORO PARK -

Friday, August 13, 2021 at 1:34 pm |

A man is slapped in the face in Boro Park Wednesday morning.

The assailant who slapped a man in the face in Boro Park amid a dispute over a parking space has been arrested.

Police say Adam Franco, 26, was arrested Thursday night, and charged with misdemeanor assault. Shomrim tell Hamodia that the man surrendered to police.

Around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, a plumber pulled up at a job on 39th Street between 12th Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway, parking his van near a driveway.

Franco, who lives in the house with the driveway, argues with the plumber to move his van because it is blocking the driveway. A video from the scene shows the van barely blocking the driveway, if at all.

The plumber said he would move the van if Franco needs to pull his car out of the driveway, but Franco then slapped the plumber in the face, causing him to stagger backward and fall. The 54-year-old man was on the ground for approximately eight seconds before he gets back up.

The victim suffered a bruise under his eye.

Franco fled the scene along with his wife and a baby.

Six neighbors interviewed by Hamodia say Franco has been known to fly into a rage anytime someone comes close to his driveway — which is an illegal driveway, according to Community Board 12 District Manager Barry Spitzer.

“He is scary man,” said one neighbor. “He’s a terrible person. He’s very nasty. If anyone comes close to parking near his driveway, he screams.”

“We’re terrified of this guy,” said another neighbor. “When he is outside and we have to walk past his house, we go across the street. We don’t walk in front of his house.”

The neighbors all spoke to Hamodia on condition of anonymity, repeatedly emphasizing their fear of having their identity revealed to a man they fear.

—

rborchardt@hamodia.com