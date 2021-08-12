Restrictions Up, So Are Fines

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 3:06 pm |

Police officers enforcing the Covid-19 regulations in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

As coronavirus restrictions are reinstated in the current surge, fines handed out for their violation by Israeli police have also risen, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

Police said that more than 2,000 fines were incurred coronavirus scofflaws on Wednesday, representing a 400 percent increase over the beginning of the week. The statement follows a warning from the prime minister that enforcement of the rules would be strict this time around.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, police handed out 64 fines for breaking mandatory quarantine, 72 fines for violations of the “Green Pass” system and 1,927 fines for not wearing a mask in required areas.

The coronavirus cabinet voted yesterday to expand the “Green Pass” system to all those over age 3, who will have to present proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative COVID test to enter most public venues.