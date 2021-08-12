Police Catch 23 People Traveling From Israel to NY With Fake COVID Tests

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:05 am |

Israeli police officer enforcing the COVID-19 regulations at Ben Gurion Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry and Israel Police caught 23 people who were on their way to New York with fake COVID-19 tests.

Following a suspicion raised by United Airlines, they contacted representatives of the Health Ministry at Ben Gurion Airport, and indeed the tests were found to be fake.

The passengers were immediately taken off the flight and detained for police interrogation, released on bail, and fined. Their details were transferred to the U.S. authorities.

Further possibilities of punishment are being considered.

In the past week, 15 people were located on a daily basis with fake corona tests at the airport, “which means that every day there are verified cases who come to Ben Gurion Airport, break the law, are fined, and return to quarantine,” the police noted.

The industry of the sale of fake corona tests and Green Pass cards is said to be rampant in Israel.