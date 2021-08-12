PA Balks at Building in Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:35 pm |

A construction site in the city of Ariel, in the Shomron. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

The Palestinian Authority has condemned the government’s decision to advance plans for building more than 2,000 homes for Israelis in Yehuda and Shomron, despite a parallel move for 863 Palestinian housing units.

“This Israeli decision contradicts the clear American position expressed by President Joe Biden during his call with President Mahmoud Abbas, in which he affirmed the American side’s rejection of settlements and unilateral measures,” the PA said in a statement on Thursday, which also cited the Oslo Accords.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday authorized in Palestinian villages in the area. The Civil Administration is expected next week to advance the building plans in Area C, which is controlled by Israel.

The PA called on the U.S. and the international community “to work seriously and immediately” to stop Israel from carrying out the decision.

Regarding Palestinian homes, the PA said that this was no “favor” because the houses were either already built and occupied or are under construction on Palestinian-owned land.

Azzam al-Ahmed, a senior member of the Fatah Central Committee, said that this latest development shows that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett “is not better” than his predecessor, Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Bennett is even worse,” Ahmed told the PA’s Voice of Palestine radio station.