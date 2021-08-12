PA Agrees to Reform Salaries for Terrorists

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:19 am |

Hamas terrorists at a rally in the Gaza Strip. (Abed Rahim Khatib/ Flash90, File)

Arab media reported that a secret agreement was signed between Israel, the Palestinian Authority and the U.S., following the visit of State Department representative Hady Amr in the region last July.

The media claims that the agreement includes clauses regarding supervision of the incitement in the media and the curriculum in the Palestinian Authority, the renewal of the Committee for the Prevention of Incitement, American supervision of the PA’s Finance Ministry, and a reform proposed by Israel and the U.S. on the PA’s conduct of payments to terrorists and their families.

Sources in the PA did not confirm the existence of this agreement, but senior sources indicate that even before Joe Biden entered the White House, messages were conveyed from the U.S. on all issues currently appearing in the agreement in question.

Sources say that the PA agreed to express agreement in principle to comply with the various clauses, including an agreement to reform the issue of the payment of wages to prisoners.

A source in Ramallah has learned that a year ago, the PA formulated a reform that has not yet been implemented, and this may be the reason for the reports in the Arab media.

The question remains as to the reform planned by the Palestinian Authority in the case of 4,700 terrorist prisoners who are still in prisons.

Recently, the prisoners opposed any reform, but as stated, sources in the PA say that a reform in their case was proposed a year ago and even received PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s approval. Details of the reform are not known at this time.