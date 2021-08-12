NYC Faces Scorching Heat for Next Two Days

NEW YORK -

New York City faces brutal heat over Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the 90s and real feel between 105-110 degrees.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s and 80s overnight. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Thursday.

The high heat and humidity may continue through Shabbos, but a cold front is expected to move in Friday and bring cooler temperatures and drier conditions on the second half of the weekend.

The city is urging people to conserve energy in fear of overwhelming the electrical grid.

We want to tell everyone if you don’t need to use something today—if you don’t need to do your laundry, if you don’t need to use your microwave, if you don’t need to use air conditioning or a lot of lights—turn off anything you don’t need,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday. “Help us get through today, tomorrow, and then I think after that things are going to be looking a lot better.”

City buildings will also reduce energy consumption.

Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said, “We are in constant communication with ConEd and PSEG Long Island to monitor our electrical grid… If you do experience an outage, please make sure you notify your provider and they can help you right away and give you an ETA of when that would be restored.”

