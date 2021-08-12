Ministers Reject Lockdown for Over 60s Only

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:05 pm |

A volunteer brings a food parcel to an elderly person during a national lockdown in Israel in Ramle, March 2020. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

In a bid to protect the at-risk population of people over 60 from coronavirus while allowing the economy to stay open, several ministers proposed a lockdown only for that age group, Channel 12 reported on Thursday night.

The idea was floated by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana with backing from Science Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Minister in the Finance Ministry Hamad Amar.

However, most other ministers reportedly opposed it.

The majority also had the law on their side, as Deputy Attorney General Ran Nizri said that such a measure, selecting a particular segment of the population for restrictions on movement would not be legal.

The proposal was rejected.