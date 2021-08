Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 3:29 am |

Iranian air defenses on Thursday fired warning shots at a U.S. drone flying over the Gulf, Tehran’s semi-official Nour news agency reported.

The report said that the Islamic republic’s air defenses fired at an MQ-9 Reaper flying near the Strait of Hormuz near the Iranian border.

The drone was unharmed, something the report said was intentional.