Fire in Kiryat Shmona, Evacuations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:36 pm |

A large fire that broke out in Kiryat Shmona on Thursday afternoon has necessitated evacuations in the city as firefighters work to bring it under control, according to media reports.

The fire started approximately 4 p.m. outside a nearby military base, and spread toward Kfar Giladi, Keren Kayemet L’Yisrael (KKL) said.

Residents on several streets in the path of the blaze were evacuated and others were advised to stay in their homes with the windows shut to prevent smoke inhalation.

Firefighting services including planes, alongside KKL employees, are working to extinguish the flames.