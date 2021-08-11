Report: Mossad Tells CIA Chief Iranian President Mentally Unstable

YERUSHALAYIM -

William Burns, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director. (Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office gave out the usual opaque statement about his meeting on Wednesday with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns, saying that “they discussed the situation in the Middle East, with emphasis on Iran, and possibilities for expanding and deepening regional cooperation.”

A report carried by Israel’s Channel 12, though, offered something more piquant: that Israeli officials are trying to persuade Burns that a return to the Iran nuclear deal would be unwise because of the new president’s unreliability.

The report said that Burns’ Israeli counterpart, Mossad director David Barnea, he was presented with a dossier describing “Ebrahim Raisi as someone with mental disturbances,” the channel claimed in the unsourced report.

They depicted him as basically incapable of negotiating a new nuclear deal or sticking to his commitments, it said.

There was no comment as yet from the PMO.

Raisi, nicknamed the “hangman of Tehran, who was Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s choice for the role, has been accused of ordering the execution of thousands of prisoners toward the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988.