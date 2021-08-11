Rabbanim: We Will Not Recognize Conversions and Kashrus Not Approved by the Rabbinate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:22 am |

The dozens of Rabbanim who gathered to discuss the reforms to kashrus and giyur, on Wednesday.

Dozens of city Rabbis and Dayanim gathered Wednesday for an emergency meeting with the Chief Rabbinate Council and the Chief Rabbis, Rishon LeTzion Harav Yitzchak Yosef and Harav David Lau, and discussed reforms that the religious affairs minister, Matan Kahana, wants to pass in the field of kashrus and conversion.

In their opening remarks, the Rabbanim attacked the kashrus reform and call it the “destruction” of kashrus in Israel: “Changes in the kashrus system mean the abolition of kashrus in the State of Israel, the opening of a bazaar of bodies with interests that will grant kashrus and the possibility for each person to grant kashrus when the result is one – the destruction of kashrus.”

According to the Rabbanim: “This is part of a general trend of harming religious services, kosher food, marriage and conversion, the ultimate goal of which is to abolish the Jewish identity of the State of Israel and to eliminate the Rabbinate in Israel.”

Harav Yitzchak Yosef speaks at the special gathering.

As for the reform that Minister Kahana seeks to pass in the field of conversion, the Rabbanim said: “Conversion cannot be done out of civic, social or cultural interest, but only out of a sincere desire to be part of Am Yisrael and its mitzvos, upon receiving the yoke of Torah and mitzvos.”

The Rabbanim emphasized: “The Rabbanim and Dayanim warn of the intention to change the framework of conversion in Israel and privatize and remove it from the Chief Rabbinate. This reality will inevitably lead to the creation of separate communities, and create a rift between parts of the people.”

A letter, written by the members of the Rabbinical Council and dozens of Rabbanim, ended: “Conversions that are not carried out by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel will not be recognized by the Rabbanim in Israel.”