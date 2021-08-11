New Housing for Palestinians, Israelis in Yehuda and Shomron

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:36 pm |

View of Efrat and the surrounding, in Gush Etzion. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

The Israeli government moved forward on Wednesday with plans for the building of thousands of housing units both for Palestinians and Israelis in Yehuda and Shomron.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved the construction of 1,000 Palestinian homes in the Israeli-controlled Area C for the first time in several years, according to Ynet.

A the same time, construction of over 2,000 homes in Jewish communities in Yehuda and Shomron will be getting a go-ahead at the Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee on Wednesday, according to Army Radio. That would mark the first such approvals since both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and U.S. President Joe Biden took office.

The news was less than welcome by Israel’s right wing. “This evil government has placed a wall of terror near Israeli cities, instead of an iron wall to protect the State of Israel,” said Likud MK Shlomo Karhi of the Palestinian building plan.

“The approval of 1,000 housing units in Area C for Palestinians is a de-facto adoption of the Palestinian Authority’s plans to take over the land of Israel,” said Religious Zionist Party MK Michal Waldiger.