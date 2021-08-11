Massive Search Underway for Boy Missing in Canarsie Park

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 7:34 pm |

A massive search is underway at Canarsie Park for a Yosef Shapiro, a 6-year old boy who went missing while on a trip with his day camp.

He has been missing since 4 PM. Yosef was with Noam Day Camp on a trip. He is from Brooklyn.

A massive search effort is being mobilized and Shomrim is asking for volunteers. Volunteers are instructed to meet at Seaview and Paerdegat Avenue.

Hundreds of volunteers have arrived. Hatozlah, Chaverim and Shomrim are coordinating. Some of them have come from as far away as Rockland County and Lakewood.

The NYPD and Achiezer are also on the scene.

The public is asked to daven for Yosef ben Basya.

Volunteers lining up.

Water for volunteers on a steamy night.

Photos by Reuvain Borchardt/Hamodia.