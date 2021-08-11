Israel Investigating May Strike That Killed Six Civilians in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 6:11 am |

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, in May. (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

The IDF said Tuesday that it is investigating an incident in which the shelling of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip on May 13 killed six Palestinian civilians, including an infant.

In a statement, the IDF said an “operational inquiry” was immediately conducted. It declined to provide details but acknowledged the probe found no signs of criminal negligence.

However, it said “relevant takeaways from the review were used to inform several changes” and that the matter was now in the hands of a high-level investigative body known as the “General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism.”

“When an initial allegation or suspicion of misconduct does not by itself reach the level of criminal suspicion, the Military Advocate General’s Corps requires additional factual information in order to make a decision whether to open a criminal investigation,” it said.