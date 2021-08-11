FEMA, FCC to Test Out Emergency Alert System

NEW YORK -

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission will run a test of the country’s public warning systems at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The tests will assess the two methods of sending out a public alert: through radio and broadcast media via the Emergency Alert System and through cellphones via the Wireless Emergency Alerts, Fox News 5 reported.

The message, approximately one minute long, will interrupt the scheduled broadcasts to announce “This is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.”

The text message will read, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

Only phones whose users have opted to receive emergency broadcast messages will get the alert.

