Bennett Gives Booster Shot to Health System as Covid Rages

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:20 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool via AP)

In a special address to the nation on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced a 2.5 billion shekel plan to fight a coronavirus comeback which threatens once again to strain the capacity of Israel’s health system.

“Delta is conquering the world,” Bennett said in a press conference at Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv. The cash injection is to provide “a booster to the health system in Israel and the medical workers who work for our health,” he said.

The prime minister explained that the country must “prepare for a significant increase in hospitalized COVID patients,” which will mean hiring 2,000 more doctors, nurses, hospital staff and paramedics on a permanent basis.

The measures, will help Israel “buy time until the vaccination system will begin to lower the outbreak,” he said.

Serious COVID cases in Israel passed the 400 mark on Wednesday, the first time since March.