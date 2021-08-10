Gina Levy Abadi Nominated to be NY Supreme Court Judge

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 3:36 pm |

Gina Levy Abadi, an Orthodox woman, has been nominated by to fill an open bench seat on the Kings County Supreme Court.

She has served as a civil court judge since 2018, and prior to that served as a law clerk for Judge Donald Kurtz the Civil Court and County Supreme Court for 17 years, according to the Brooklyn Eagle.

Levy Abadi is a member of the Syrian Jewish community of Brooklyn, and has spoken about how her parent’s fled antisemitism in the Middle East to the safety and religious freedom of the United States.

She was one of seven women nominated for the court; her nomination was put forward by Councilmember Mark Treyger, who represents Coney Island, Gravesend, and Bensonhurst. Her nomination was supported by the Sephardic Community Federation and many leaders of the Syrian community.

Someone involved in the process told Hamodia that Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichotte was initially reluctant to support Levy Abadi but threw her support behind Levy Abadi and even seconded the nomination when it became clear Levy Abadi has significant support.

“My district and I are so grateful to [Bichotte] and to all of my colleagues for their support to advance Judge Gina Levy Abadi as the Democratic nominee for New York Supreme Court,” said Treyger.

Levy Abadi’s nomination was supported by the “Reformers” group of local Democratic District Leader David Schwartz.

She would be replacing judge Noach Dear, who passed away in 2020. Dear himself was Orthodox, and was well known for advocating for the community.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com