Secret Document With Plans for September Closure Revealed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 9, 2021 at 6:09 am |

Police set up temporary roadblocks on Road 40, as Israel enters its third nationwide lockdown, in January. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

A secret document from the Coronavirus Cabinet was revealed Sunday evening by Channel 12. According to this document, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is prepared for a nationwide shutdown over the chagim next month.

Bennett is reported to have instructed the various Israeli authorities to prepare for a fourth closure of the country in September. A leaked document obtained by Israeli news revealed that Bennet said if more severe restrictions currently imposed do not end the increases in COVID infections, then another closure will be needed to prevent further deaths.

It was also reported that a significant number of Cabinet ministers oppose such a move. It should be noted that no such decision has been officially made as of now.