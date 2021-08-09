Defense Ministry Begins Work to Make Mearas Hamachpeilah Accessible to Disabled

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 9, 2021 at 9:02 am |

Maaras Hamachpelah in Chevron. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

After years of legal battles and delays, the Defense Ministry has commenced with construction to make Mearas Hamachpeilah accessible to the disabled.

The accessibility solution includes the construction of an access road from the parking lot to the cave plaza, and a staircase with a bridge that will allow mispallelim to reach the site, the Defense Ministry stated Monday.

The construction is expected to last six months.

The holy site is currently accessible only by a long set of stairs.

This crucial stage appears to be the last phase in several years of legal battles and stalling by the various governments which were hesitant in moving forward with this relatively small project because of the possible diplomatic fallout.

PA Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al-Malki has described Israel’s improvement of conditions at the Cave of the Patriarchs as a “war crime.”

The Palestinian Authority has denied any Jewish connection to the site.