CDC Rates Israel Level 4, No Travel Zone

WASHINGTON (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, August 9, 2021 at 7:37 pm |

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Israel, France, Thailand, Iceland and several other countries because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those nations.

The CDC has been adding to its highest “Level 4: Very High” COVID-19 level as cases spread around the globe. The United States added Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, along with other places, including Aruba and French Polynesia.

In its advisory, the CDC said to “avoid travel to Israel,” but that “if you must travel to Israel, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

To underscore the point, it said that “because of the current situation in Israel, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”