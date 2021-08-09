BD”E: Harav Avraham Dov Auerbach, Rav of Teveria

Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:22 am |

Harav Avraham Dov Auerbach, zt”l. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Hagaon Harav Avraham Dov Auerbach, zt”l, Rav of Teveria, was niftar on Monday morning, at the age of 86.

Harav Auerbach was the son of Posek Hador Harav Shlomo Zalman Auerbach, zt”l.

The late Rav was born 86 years ago, in 5695/1935, in the Shaare Chesed neighborhood of Yerushalayim. He learned in Yeshivas Etz Chaim and then at the Slabodka Yeshivah.

When he came of age, he married Rebbetzin Yaffa Miriam, the daughter of Harav Asher Ze’ev Werner, Rav of Teveria, zt”l.

After the passing of his father-in-law, more than 40 years ago, he was appointed Av Beis Din of Teveria, and had great influence on religious life in the city when he fought fiercely for the war of Shabbos and the kashrus system under his responsibility.

In recent weeks, he was hospitalized at Poriyah Hospital in Teveria following a bout of pneumonia. His medical condition had ups and downs, and many tefillos were held on his behalf. On Monday morning, he returned his soul to its Creator.

The Rav’s levayah will be held Monday afternoon in Teveria.

Yehi zichro baruch.