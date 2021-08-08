Tech Company Hires Former President Rivlin

YERUSHALAYIM -

Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin leaves the president’s residence in Yerushalayim after Isaac Herzog was sworn in as the new president, July 7. (Olivier Fitoussi/FLASH90)

A month after his retirement as President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin has been hired for another presidential position.

The 81-year-old Rivlin has been appointed president of the Israeli technology company ElectReon Wireless, which is developing and implementing wireless Electric Road Systems (ERS) – a platform that charges electric vehicles while driving using coils under the asphalt.

Electreon said that Rivlin will be tasked with representing it to foreign governments and international companies and “decision makers around the world.”

Rivlin was elected President by the Knesset for a seven-year term in 2014, which expired in July. Initially trained as a lawyer, he previously served as a Knesset member for the Likud party for many years including as Knesset Speaker.