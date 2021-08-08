Serology Tests to Enable School Year Opening on Time

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm |

Health care workers taking covid test samples of Israelis in a drive through complex in Rehovot, Sunday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israeli health and education officials are making plans for a normal school opening on September 1 regardless of whether a lockdown is decreed in Tishrei, according to Channel 13 on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has approved a plan to make the opening possible by having all 1.6 million children from kindergarten through grade 6 undergo a serology test to check if they have COVID-19 antibodies, The Times of Israel reported.

The plan was developed by a combined effort of the education, health and defense ministries and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Additionally, the families of 1.9 million children in kindergartens and in grades 1-9 will be able to obtain a home test kit a day before the school year starts, if they wish.

The goal is to allow Israeli schoolchildren to begin the school year in classrooms rather than studying remotely from home, which proved to be unsuccessful during the pandemic last year. Many students fell behind and suffered emotionally from the experience, and educators are urging in-person study if at all possible.