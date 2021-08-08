Saudi Arabia Sentences 69 Hamas Members to Prison

NEW YORK -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:05 pm |

Members of Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement at a rally in Beit Lahiya on May 30, 2021. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinian and Jordanian men to prison sentences ranging from 3 to 21 years for Hamas membership, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The men were arrested in 2018 and accused of being members of and raising funds for Hamas; Saudi Arabia and several other Gulf states have labeled Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is an offshoot of, as terrorist organizations.

“These brothers did not commit what necessitated these harsh and unjustified sentences, as well as trial,” Hamas said in a statement. “All they did was support their cause and the people to whom they belong, without any offense to the Kingdom and its people.”

Hamas called upon the Saudi authorities to release the men, who have been held in detention for three years, “and end to their suffering and the suffering of their families.”

One of the men sentenced was 80-year-old Dr. Muhammad al-Khudari, the representative of Hamas in Saudi Arabia.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com