Report: U.S. Pressured Bennett on Handling Hezbollah, Ahead of Iran Talks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 6:31 am |

A U.N. peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicle drives past a poster depicting Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Adaisseh village, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, Friday. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)

The U.S. pressured Prime Minister Naftali Bennett not to change the rules of engagement against Hezbollah ahead of the renewal of Iran nuclear talks next month, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported, citing a senior diplomatic source.

The source also said that both sides had told the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon that they were not interested in an escalation after the U.S. and France had put pressure on Israel and Lebanon respectively.

According to the report, the recent Hezbollah rocket fire at Israel was the Iranian-backed group testing the resolve of Bennett who took office in June.