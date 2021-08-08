Netanyahu Apologizes for Chillul Shabbos

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 5:08 pm |

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu apologized on Sunday night for a congratulatory message sent out in his name during Shabbos to an Israeli gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics.

Netanyahu, who was sharply criticized for it by leaders of the chareidi parties, explained that it was a mistake on the part of his aides, not an intentional chilul Shabbos on his part.

“I don’t tend to make [press] releases before Shabbas ends, but my team was very diligent and didn’t understand that what was true when I was prime minister is also true now. These things have been fixed and won’t be repeated,” he promised.