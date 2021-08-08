CDC Warns Unvaccinated People at Risk for Reinfection

NEW YORK -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 2:01 pm |

People who caught coronavirus and have since recovered are at high risk of becoming reinfected, according to a CDC released on Friday.

The study found that unvaccinated people were 2.34 times more likely to be reinfected, based on observing hundreds of Kentucky residents who were reinfected in May and June.

The study suggests that natural immunity was previously determined to last 90 days, but newly emerging variant may limit the protection from natural immunity.

People who had caught coronavirus and recovered and then got the vaccine were protected against the virus than those who relied on natural immunity and antibodies.

“Among persons with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, full vaccination provides additional protection against reinfection. To reduce their risk of infection, all eligible persons should be offered vaccination, even if they have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2,” the CDC said.

____

smarcus@hamodia.com