Brushfire Near Alfei Menashe, Evacuations

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 12:52 pm |

A view of Alfei Menashe. (Ori)

A brushfire in the vicinity of the town of Alfei Menashe in Yehuda and Shomron necessitated on Sunday the evacuation of some residents, according to media reports.

Fire and rescue forces, including four firefighting planes, were on the scene to extinguish the flames, but were encountering difficulties.

“The fire is moving quickly due to strong winds in the area and due to problematic topographic conditions,” fire and rescue team chief Ofir Levy told The Times of Israel.

The town’s outer row of houses were evacuated, and more may follow

More information as it becomes available.