Bennett Asks Arabs to Get Vaccinated

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 11:24 am |

Arab residents line up to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Chevron. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90/File)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has made a special appeal to Arab citizens of Israel to get vaccinated.

Calling it an “important personal request,” Bennett addressed the Arab Israelis directly in a message on Sunday, saying that “your lives and those of the members of your families are very important to me.

“The Delta pandemic is sweeping the world and has caused severe morbidity and much death in many countries. The Delta strain is also active in the State of Israel. Older people are the most vulnerable: Father and mother, grandfather and grandmother. Therefore, the State of Israel has acquired booster vaccines, the third dose, in order to protect the over-60 population,” Bennett continued.

“Unfortunately, the rate of vaccination in the Arab sector is too low. From here, I call on everyone over 60 to get vaccinated with the third dose, the booster. It saves lives.

“I call on the young people who have not been vaccinated at all, and there are many of them, go today and get vaccinated. This is how you will neither be infected nor infect others. This will save the lives of your loved ones.

“Thank you. Shukran jazilan.”

Meanwhile, the government has deployed rapid coronavirus testing stations across the country, said Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, according to AFP.

MDA said that 120 such stations have been opened “following a request from the Ministry of Health.”

The testing centers are for the non-vaccinated who need a health pass to enter certain public venues. Results are received in 15 minutes.

Since Sunday morning, unvaccinated people must present a negative COVID-19 test less than 24 hours old, and this rule will be extended to children under 12 starting August 20.