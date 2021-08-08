Bahrain’s Khalifa Raps Iran Nuclear Deal

YERUSHALAYIM -

Skyline of Manama, capital of Bahrain. (Wadiia)

Bahrain’s Undersecretary for International Relations Abdullah bin Ahmad al Khalifa said on Sunday that nothing good has come of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Khalifa said there was hope at the outset that deal would change Tehran’s behavior in the region, but instead it has brought about “more crises and violence.”

“Was there any good result that we have come out with? For us, we haven’t seen it. On the contrary. The JCPOA has fueled crises across the Middle East,” Khalifa said, referring to the nuclear deal by the acronym of its official name.

He adds that the deal “has caused more instigation and extremism in many different regions across the Middle East.”

On a more upbeat tone, Khalifa said during his current visit to Israel, that there will be direct flights between Manama and Tel Aviv within a year.

He says that Israel can expect a “surprise” on September 15, the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs President Dore Gold signs a memorandum of understanding with Khalifa at the King David Hotel in Yerushalayim on Sunday. Gold said that the research cooperation will help Israel and Bahrain counter Iran in a “war of ideas.”