3,849 New COVID Cases, Death Toll Passes 6,500

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 9:27 pm |

Police officers enforce the Covid-19 emergency regulations in Yerushalayim, Thursday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

3,849 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Israel on Friday, with the number of patients in severe condition spiking to 324 on Motzoei Shabbos, the Health Ministry announced.

On Friday, only 253 patients were in serious condition.

Of the patients hospitalized, 49 were on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll rose to 6,535 on Motzoei Shabbos. Over 50 Israelis succumbed to the virus this week alone.

As of Motzoei Shabbos, 420,109 Israelis had received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Noting the high demand for vaccination, healthcare providers allayed concerns Israel’s vaccine supply was running low.

In a statement, Clalit Healthcare Services, Israel’s largest healthcare provider, noted “there may be discrepancies of an hour to two hours in inventory replenishment.”

“Not only do we not have a lack of vaccines, but in fact we are increasing the vaccinate rate and increasing the number of sites where people can get vaccinated every day,” the Meuhedet healthcare provider said. It said 61% of clients had either already been vaccinated or made an appointment to get vaccinated soon.

In addition, Meuhedet noted it was “working around the clock to meet the goal set out for us by the Prime Minister to vaccinate everyone aged 60 and over with a third dose.”

Beginning Sunday, the Magen David Adom emergency services will operate 120 rapid coronavirus testing stations across the country for the use of unvaccinated Israelis and those who have recovered from the virus. Anyone interested in a rapid test will need to schedule an appointment in advance. The rapid testing stations are designed to provide results within 15 minutes. The test results will then appear on the individual’s Green Pass phone application to allow entry into hotels, restaurants and event venues, as well as send the information to healthcare providers and the Health Ministry. Should an individual test positive, they will need to take a standard PCR coronavirus test and enter quarantine.

In a statement, Dr. Rafael Strugo, Magen David Adom’s medical director, emphasized the rapid testing stations were not aimed at diagnosing those experiencing coronavirus symptoms but rather at allowing unvaccinated Israelis to attend public events in accordance with the Green Pass.