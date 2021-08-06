Rockets Fired at Northern Israel; IDF Retaliates

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 6, 2021 at 4:33 am |

Smoke seen after a rocket fell in the area of Nachal Sion, Friday. (Upper Galilee Regional Council)

Rocket sirens sounded on Friday morning along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Syria.

A Lebanese security source said that rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel. The IDF has responded with artillery fire at the Mount Dov area.

Reports indicate that at least ten rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. The IDF later confirmed that over ten rockets were shot at Israeli territory.

Alarms sounded in Ein Kuniya, Snir and Neve Ativ in the Golan Heights and northern Galilee. Local residents reported hearing explosions in the area. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Rockets fired from Lebanon on Wednesday also drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes.

Security forces estimated that this time, unlike the previous rounds in the last months, this barrage of rocket fire was fired by Hezbollah in response to the airstrikes carried out by Israel.