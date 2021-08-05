Report: Gen. Michael Herzog to be Next Ambassador to U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel’s next ambassador to the United States will likely be the brother of President Isaac Herzog, a source close to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told The Times of Israel on Thursday.

Bennett is set to nominate retired Brig. Gen. Michael Herzog, and bring it to a vote at the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Herzog, currently a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, began his military career as an infantryman and fought in the 1973 Yom Kippur War before moving to Military Intelligence and later serving as head of the IDF’s Strategic Division.

Subsequently, he was military secretary to defense minister Shaul Mofaz and chief of staff to defense minister Ehud Barak, and has been on negotiating teams in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks.

Others reportedly considered for the key ambassadorial appointment included former IDF Military Intelligence director Amos Yadlin and Yaakov Katz, a former aide to Bennett who now edits the Jerusalem Post.

Besides his experience in defense matters, Herzog is also said to be well-connected in Washington, including with senior members of the Biden administration, a not insignificant credential.