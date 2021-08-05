Lebanese President Accuses Israel of “Aggressive Intent”

AMMAN (REUTERS/Hamodia) -

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:07 pm |

UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) vehicles drive in Adaisseh village, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, southern Lebanon, Thursday. (REUTERS/Aziz Taher)

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Israel’s overnight air strikes, the first since 2006, showed an “escalatory and aggressive intent” towards his country.

Aoun also said in a tweet the strikes were a direct threat to the security and stability of southern Lebanon and violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, referring to a United Nations resolution that ended fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah in 2006.

Israel struck military targets in Lebanon late Wednesday in response to rocket fire that sparked fires in northern Israel, damaging thousands of acres of agricultural land.

B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no injuries, as the projectiles fell outside the city of Kiryat Shemonah.

Israeli firefighters on Thursday were still battling blazes started by the rockets, according to The Times of Israel.

Israel said that it holds the government of Lebanon responsible for any attacks coming from within its territory. Neither Hezbollah nor any of the other terrorist groups operating in Lebanon claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.