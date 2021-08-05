Chanan Weissman Appointed White House Liaison to Jewish Community

NEW YORK -

President Joe Biden has appointed Chanan Weissman as the White House’s liaison to the American Jewish community, according to the Jewish Insider.

Weissman previously held the same position in the Obama administration from 2016-2017. In an earlier interview, he described his role as “a bridge with lanes operating in both directions…I need to, at once, convey the president’s policies and positions to the Jewish community but also need to fully capture and convey the wide range of perspectives from the Jewish community back to the decision-makers at the White House.”

During the Trump administration, he served in the State Department as section lead for internet freedom and business and human rights. He currently serves as the director for technology and democracy on the National Security Council.

Weissman previously served in the Department of Defense and worked alongside Ira Forman, the envoy combating anti-Semitism at the State Department.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, said “The White House is doing a very, very good job and a very, very proactive job in engaging with faith communities — not only the Jewish community, but faith communities across the board, and the nonprofit charitable sector across the board.”

