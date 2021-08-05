Bennett: Chagim Lockdown Depends on Vaccination Rate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 9:51 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett holds up a face mask during a news conference last month. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday that the prospect of a lockdown over the chagim depends on the rate of vaccination among those who have not already been fully jabbed against coronavirus and the over-60s who are now all eligible for a third booster shot.

“The future of the chagim depends on the number of vaccinated,” Bennett said. “If you want happy chagim, go get vaccinated.”

Bennett went on to scold vaccine-hesitant Israelis, calling their decision to not take the jab “selfish and irresponsible.”

“Every one of you has to go out and get vaccinated because if not, you endanger yourself, you are really endangering the environment, as if you are walking around with a machine gun and shooting Delta viruses at everyone,” he said. “This is a selfish and irresponsible decision, none of you want to kill other people by mistake.

“The Delta is different from the original coronavirus pandemic, It’s a different pandemic. It is completely different from the original epidemic, so there is a real need for the two main basic rules — to get vaccinated and wear masks.”