WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:32 am |

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday formally challenged in court a recent Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee.

In a filing in federal court in the District of Columbia, Trump’s lawyers said the House Ways and Committee lacks a legitimate basis for seeking his tax returns, and that the Justice Department erred last week when it backed the committee’s request.