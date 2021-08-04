Taxi Drivers to Strike at Ben Gurion Wednesday Night

YERUSHALAYIM -

Taxis lined up for passengers at Ben Gurion Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Travellers arriving from abroad at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday evening may be confronted with a transportation problem on the ground:

Taxi drivers have said they will protest proposed industry reforms by refusing to pick up passengers, according to media reports.

The reform, included in the new state budget approved by the cabinet this week, would reduce fares and hurt their livelihood, the drivers say.

They also charged that the Finance Ministry and the Transportation Ministry did not offer an answer to their objections.