Air Raid Sirens Sound in Northern Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:24 am |

Smoke rises in northern Israel, after a missile falls in Kiryat Shemona, Wednesday. (Bitachon Sadeh)

Air raid sirens sounded shortly after noon on Wednesday in areas close to the border with Lebanon.

The sirens sounded in Tel Chai, Kiryat Shemona and Kfar Giladi. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, baruch Hashem.

Images from the area showed an apparent impact, where had fire also appeared to have broken out.

The IDF confirmed that there had been a rocket launch from Lebanon and said it was responding artillery fire.

The incident came two days after the IDF said it fired flares along the Lebanese border near Kibbutz Ma’ayan Baruch on Monday evening, following suspicious activity in the area.

The Lebanese border has been mostly quiet since Israel fought a 2006 war against the Hezbollah terror group.

But small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past, and two rockets were launched at Israel on July 20, causing no damage or injuries. Israel responded to that incident with artillery fire.