Lebanese Rocket Burns Thousands of Acres in North

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 5:46 pm |

The scene where a missile fired from Lebanon hit an open field near Kiryat Shmona, Wednsday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Thousands of acres of farmland in northern Israel went up in flames, caused by a rocket that came from over the Lebanese border Wednesday afternoon, according to Channel 12 news.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.

The fire, next to Kibbutz Misgav Am, was still burning out of control hours later, the network said on Wednesday night.

It was one of three rockets fired into northern Israel from Lebanon shortly after noon, triggering warning sirens to sound in the Kiryat Shmona area. Two landed in open areas, and one failed to clear the border.

The United States condemned the rocket attack, and State Department said it will remain engaged with Israeli and Lebanese partners to de-escalate the situation, according to Reuters.

“We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups, based in Lebanon, that were fired into Israel,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army claimed that Israel bombed several areas in southern Lebanon, leading to a fire in the town of Rashaya Al-fokh

“The situation is being followed up with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon,” the army said in a statement.