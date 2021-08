YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 2:34 am |

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday named Yael German, a former Yesh Atid MK, who served as health minister, as Israel’s next ambassador to France.

The position has been filled by temporary envoys since Aliza Bin-Noun stepped down at the end of 2019. German resigned from the Knesset last year following a minor stroke but has since made a full recovery.

Lapid also named former Yesh Atid MK Shimon Solomon as Israel’s next ambassador to Angola.