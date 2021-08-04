Fatal Accident Closes NYS Route 17

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

An auto accident at Exit 119 on Route 17 closed traffic in both directions as police, ambulances and other emergency personnel treated and evacuated the injured. Police reported that two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a medivac helicopter was used to transport two seriously injured to the hospital. Another seven people were taken to local hospitals for treatment

Hatzalah assisted on the scene, and Boro Park 24 reported that Chessed Shel Emes was not needed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the police investigation is complete and vehicular traffic returns to normal.