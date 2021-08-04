Archaeological Evidence of Earthquake That Occurred During Malchus Yehudah Uncovered in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

(Israel Antiquities Authority)

Archaeological excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the City of David National Park revealed a layer of destruction, including a row of shattered vessels that were smashed as the building’s walls collapsed, apparent evidence of an earthquake that occurred during the days of Uzziah, king of Yehudah, and that is mentioned in the Navi.

According to the researchers, since no signs of fire were found, this was not a deliberate event caused by man, and the reason for the collapse of the building is the earthquake that occurred in Israel during the eighth century BCE, during the period of the Kingdom of Yehudah.

Dr. Joe Uziel and Ortal Chalaf, excavation directors on behalf of the IAA, recalled that when they excavated the structure and uncovered an 8th century BCE layer of destruction, “we were very surprised because we know that Jerusalem continued to exist in succession until the Babylonian destruction [Churban Bayis Rishon], which occurred about 200 years later.”

“We asked ourselves what could have caused that dramatic layer of destruction we uncovered. Examining the excavation findings, we tried to check if there is a reference to it in the biblical text. Interestingly, the earthquake that appears in the books of Amos and Zechariah, occurred at the time when the building we excavated in the City of David collapsed. The combination of the finds in the field together with the biblical description led us to the conclusion that the earthquake that struck the Land of Israel during the reign of Uzziah king of Yehudah, also hit the capital of the kingdom – Yerushalayim,” they said.

The Navi Zechariah declares: “And you shall flee to the valley of the mountains, for the valley of the mountains shall reach Azal. And you shall flee as you fled because of the earthquake, in the days of Uzziah the King of Yehudah. And Hashem, my G-d, shall come; all the holy ones with You.”

The researchers believe that the earthquake that occurred in the middle of the 8th century BCE was probably one of the strongest and most damaging earthquakes in ancient times, and evidence of its occurrence has been discovered in the past in excavations conducted at a variety of sites throughout Israel, such as Chatzor, Gezer, Tel Agol and Tell Gath.

The latest excavations conducted in the City of David indicate that the earthquake probably hit Yerushalayim as well.