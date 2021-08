YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4:54 am |

Travelers seen in the arrival hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

The U.S. and several other countries including Italy and Greece might be placed under severe travel warning starting from Friday.

If the decision is approved by the relevant Knesset committees, all travelers will need to quarantine for a minimum of seven days.

At the same time, eight countries will be removed from the list, including the Seychelles, Costa Rica and Uganda. Following the changes, the list of countries in this section will include a total of 42 countries.