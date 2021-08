YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4:24 pm |

A large fire threatened Yerushalayim neighborhoods Har Nof-Givat Shaul on Tuesday evening.

Thirteen firefighting crews and two planes have been working to bring the blaze under control, which broke out between Pi Glilot and Beit Hadfus Street in the local industrial zone adjacent to the residential areas.

Evacuation of residents close to the fire was under way and the area cordoned off by police.

B’chasdei shamayim there were no reports of any injuries.