YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 6:08 am |

The fire near Shoresh, Tuesday. (Ariel Kedem, Nature and Parks Authority)

A large fire broke out in Shoresh near the entrance to Yerushalayim on Tuesday morning, causing the closure of the highway and the evacuation of 60 families.

The fire has already spread to Sho’evah, with six firefighting planes on the site battling the blaze.

The blaze, which is threatening to engulf a gas station, has 15 fire crews working to control it.